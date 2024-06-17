Taliban's Supreme Leader Urges Unity Amid Crisis

In a stern address marking Eid al-Adha, Taliban's supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada cautioned Afghans against seeking financial gain and worldly honor amid the country's severe humanitarian crisis and global isolation.

Akhundzada delivered his sermon at a mosque in Kandahar as the Taliban prepare for UN-hosted talks in Doha, Qatar. These talks will mark the Talibans' first official diplomatic engagement since they assumed power in August 2021. The UN clarified that the invitation does not signify official recognition of the Taliban government.

Akhundzada's 23-minute message stressed the importance of Muslim unity and urged Taliban officials to heed the counsel of religious scholars. Addressing growing tensions within the Taliban, he reiterated a commitment to Islamic law, yet refrained from tackling Afghanistan's core issues like unemployment and economic challenges.

