Taliban's Supreme Leader Urges Unity Amid Crisis
Hibatullah Akhundzada, the Taliban's supreme leader, issued a warning against pursuing wealth and honor during a sermon marking Eid al-Adha. He emphasized Muslim unity and outlined the Taliban's commitment to Islamic law. His address comes ahead of UN-hosted talks in Doha, highlighting intragroup tensions and global isolation.
In a stern address marking Eid al-Adha, Taliban's supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada cautioned Afghans against seeking financial gain and worldly honor amid the country's severe humanitarian crisis and global isolation.
Akhundzada delivered his sermon at a mosque in Kandahar as the Taliban prepare for UN-hosted talks in Doha, Qatar. These talks will mark the Talibans' first official diplomatic engagement since they assumed power in August 2021. The UN clarified that the invitation does not signify official recognition of the Taliban government.
Akhundzada's 23-minute message stressed the importance of Muslim unity and urged Taliban officials to heed the counsel of religious scholars. Addressing growing tensions within the Taliban, he reiterated a commitment to Islamic law, yet refrained from tackling Afghanistan's core issues like unemployment and economic challenges.
