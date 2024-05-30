Liza Weil, Douglas Smith set to lead dark comedy 'Lunar Sway'

Left Menu

In a thrilling revelation, it has been announced that Liza Weil, Douglas Smith, and Noah Parker are poised to lead the upcoming dark comedy film 'Lunar Sway'.

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 14:51 IST
Liza Weil, Douglas Smith (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a thrilling revelation, it has been announced that Liza Weil, Douglas Smith, and Noah Parker are poised to lead the upcoming dark comedy film 'Lunar Sway'. As confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, the project, helmed by writer-director Nick Butler, promises an enthralling narrative that delves into the complexities of relationships and secrets.

The plot of 'Lunar Sway' revolves around Cliff, portrayed by Noah Parker, navigating the challenges of his love life in a desert town. However, his world is turned upside down when he unexpectedly reunites with his estranged birth mother, portrayed by the talented Liza Weil. As secrets unravel, Cliff finds himself embarking on a wild adventure, accompanied by his mysterious love interest, Stew, played by Douglas Smith, who happens to be a peculiar dentist.

Under the banner of Cloudy Pictures Inc., with support from the Canada Council for the Arts, 'Lunar Sway' is poised to be a captivating cinematic experience. With Lucas Meeuse and Izad Etemadi serving as producers and Robin Cass as executive producer, the film boasts a stellar team behind the scenes.

Director Nick Butler expressed his enthusiasm for the project, highlighting the exceptional talent of the cast. "Liza, Douglas, and Noah are the perfect actors to bring depth and nuance to our loving tribute to toxic relationships," Butler stated, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Weil, renowned for her roles in popular television series like 'Gilmore Girls' and 'How to Get Away With Murder', is set to deliver a captivating performance alongside Smith, known for his appearances in 'Big Little Lies' and 'The Alienist', as well as Parker, whose credits include 'Who by Fire' and 'The Voyeurs'. With production slated to commence in September, 'Lunar Sway' promises to be a cinematic gem that captivates audiences with its blend of dark comedy and heartfelt storytelling. (ANI)

