Rupert Murdoch Ties The Knot For The Fifth Time

Media titan Rupert Murdoch, aged 93, has entered into matrimony for the fifth time, confirmed by his corporation, News Corp, on Sunday. The wedding took place at his vineyard estate in Bel Air, California, on Saturday.

Murdock's bride, Elena Zhukova, a 67-year-old retired molecular biologist of Russian origin, joined him in a ceremony celebrated by close family and friends. News Corp released photographs of the jubilant couple, who initially announced their engagement in March.

This union marks Murdoch's latest chapter in a series of high-profile marriages, the previous being to model and actor Jerry Hall, from 2016 until their divorce in 2022. Zhukova was previously married to Alexander Zhukov, a billionaire energy investor and Russian politician.

In the autumn of the previous year, Murdoch stepped down from his role at Fox News' parent company and his sprawling News Corp media empire. Leadership has since transitioned to his son, Lachlan Murdoch, ensuring the legacy of a media conglomerate that has significantly impacted modern American and global politics.

Rupert Murdoch's journey began in 1952 when he inherited a newspaper in Australia from his father. Over the decades, he constructed a vast news and entertainment empire, encompassing prestigious newspapers like The Times of London and The Wall Street Journal.

Fox News Channel, launched in 1996, has become a powerful voice in television, particularly among conservative audiences in the United States.

