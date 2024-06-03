Sally Buzbee Steps Down as Washington Post's Executive Editor

The Washington Post has confirmed the resignation of Executive Editor Sally Buzbee, who held the position for three years, solidifying her place in one of journalism's most respected institutions.

Matt Murray, former editor in chief of The Wall Street Journal, has been appointed as the interim editor until the conclusion of this fall's presidential election.

Following the electoral period, Robert Winnett, the current deputy editor of the Telegraph Media Group, will assume the role of editor. The reasons behind Buzbee's departure remain undisclosed.

