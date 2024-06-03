Left Menu

Sally Buzbee Steps Down as Washington Post's Executive Editor

The Washington Post announced that Executive Editor Sally Buzbee has stepped down after three years. Matt Murray, former editor in chief of The Wall Street Journal, will replace her until the presidential election. Robert Winnett will then take over. No reason was provided for Buzbee's departure.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 03-06-2024 08:32 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 08:32 IST
Sally Buzbee Steps Down as Washington Post's Executive Editor

The Washington Post has confirmed the resignation of Executive Editor Sally Buzbee, who held the position for three years, solidifying her place in one of journalism's most respected institutions.

Matt Murray, former editor in chief of The Wall Street Journal, has been appointed as the interim editor until the conclusion of this fall's presidential election.

Following the electoral period, Robert Winnett, the current deputy editor of the Telegraph Media Group, will assume the role of editor. The reasons behind Buzbee's departure remain undisclosed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
2
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024