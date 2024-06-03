Left Menu

SRK arrives back in Mumbai after spending time with family, friends in Italy

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday morning returned to Mumbai with family after spending time for a while in Italy.

SRK arrives back in Mumbai after spending time with family, friends in Italy
Actor Shah Rukh Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday morning returned to Mumbai with family after spending time in Italy. In the visuals captured by the local paps, he along with his wife Gauri Khan and kids Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan can be seen exiting the Mumbai airport. SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani was also spotted at the airport.

A while ago, actors Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan and director Atlee were also spotted at the Mumbai airport as they returned home after vacationing in Italy. Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film opened to largely positive reviews.

The actor will reportedly begin shooting for his upcoming film 'King.' Recently, a video of SRK was widely shared on social media where eagle-eyed fans noticed the film's script lying on the table beside him. Reportedly, the film is also set to star Shah Rukh's daughter and actor, Suhana.

The video happened to be from a clip of Shah Rukh congratulating cinematographer Santosh Sivan after he received the prestigious Pierre Angenieux Excel Lens Award at this year's Cannes Film Festival. In the aforementioned video, a section of the Internet spotted the script of 'King' on the table next to him. It also contained some additional details on its cover, which were not clearly visible in the video.

If reports are to be believed, 'King' will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

