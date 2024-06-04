Muhammad Ali's Historic Pink House Up for Sale

The iconic pink house where Muhammad Ali, the boxing legend and humanitarian, spent his formative years, is now on the market. The two-bedroom, one-bathroom house in Louisville was transformed into a museum, providing an intimate look at the early life of the man universally hailed as 'The Greatest.' This landmark property, along with two adjacent homes, is priced at $1.5 million, with the current owners hoping to find a buyer committed to preserving Ali's legacy.

'This is a part of Americana, a significant element of our history that demands respect,' said co-owner George Bochetto, a Philadelphia attorney and former state boxing commissioner. The museum opened to the public shortly before Ali's death and was meticulously restored to its 1950s appearance, complete with replicated furnishings and a pink exterior. The tour focuses on Ali's upbringing rather than his illustrious boxing career, showcasing his humble beginnings and the pivotal moments that led him to greatness.

The house gained global attention on the day of Ali's burial, drawing hundreds of fans to pay their respects. Despite its initial success, financial difficulties led to the museum's closure within two years. Efforts to reopen it have stalled, and proposals to relocate the house were rejected to maintain its historical significance in Louisville. Now, with the property back on the market, Bochetto awaits a buyer with the expertise to restore the museum to its former glory and ensure it remains a testament to Muhammad Ali's legacy.

