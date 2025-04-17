India Opens Doors to Heritage Sites on World Heritage Day

To mark World Heritage Day on April 18, the Culture Ministry has announced that there will be no entry fees for visitors at all monuments protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

This decision affects 3,698 historical sites, including prominent landmarks like the Taj Mahal, Qutub Minar, and Humayun's Tomb, encouraging greater public interaction with India's rich cultural legacy.

The initiative underscores the ASI's goals to promote public responsibility in heritage conservation, with this year's theme focusing on the challenges posed to heritage by disasters and conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)