India Opens Doors to Heritage Sites on World Heritage Day
On April 18, World Heritage Day, visitors can explore ASI-protected monuments in India for free, as announced by the Culture Ministry. This initiative aims to increase public engagement with cultural heritage and highlight the importance of conservation.
To mark World Heritage Day on April 18, the Culture Ministry has announced that there will be no entry fees for visitors at all monuments protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).
This decision affects 3,698 historical sites, including prominent landmarks like the Taj Mahal, Qutub Minar, and Humayun's Tomb, encouraging greater public interaction with India's rich cultural legacy.
The initiative underscores the ASI's goals to promote public responsibility in heritage conservation, with this year's theme focusing on the challenges posed to heritage by disasters and conflicts.
