Ariana DeBose returns to host 2024 Tony Awards

Ariana DeBose, Academy Award-winning actress, dancer, and singer, is all set to return as the host for the prestigious 77th Annual Tony Awards on June 16. "I couldn't pass up the chance to host the Tonys one more time at Lincoln Center," DeBose expressed her excitement in a statement obtained by Billboard.

"I'm excited to collaborate with the team to create an incredible celebration of this season's achievements on Broadway for our community and for everyone at home," she added. Adding to the excitement, Julianne Hough, known for her role in the hit Broadway play 'POTUS', and Utkarsh Ambudkar, who made his Broadway debut in Lin-Manuel Miranda's improvisational hip-hop show Freestyle Love Supreme, will co-host The Tony Awards: Act One, as confirmed by Billboard.

This live pre-show is scheduled to stream on Pluto TV on Sunday, June 16 from 6:30-8 pm ET/3:30-5 pm PT. Hough and Ambudkar, recognized for their work on Dancing With the Stars and Ghosts, respectively, are set to kick off Broadway's grand night with the presentation of the first round of Tony Awards during the telecast.

The 2024 Tony Awards will be aired live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City on CBS from 8 to 11 pm ET. The show will also be available for streaming on Paramount+ in the US and on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the ceremony airs. Furthermore, CBS is collaborating with Pluto TV to present The Tony Awards: Act One, a pre-show featuring exclusive live content leading into this year's ceremonies.

The first round of awards will be presented on Pluto TV, accessible via smart TV, mobile app, streaming devices, or the service's website, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Ariana DeBose, has previously hosted the Tonys in 2022 and 2023, and is renowned for her exceptional emcee and presenter skills. Her hosting prowess was evident when she opened last year's BAFTA Awards ceremony with an original rap honouring the night's women nominees, leading to a viral moment.

Beyond her hosting duties, DeBose is also set to produce and choreograph this year's opening number. Her recent ventures into the film industry includes projects such as Disney's animated musical fantasy film, 'Wish,' and the upcoming Dua Lipa-starring film, 'Argylle,' as well as an appearance in 'Kraven the Hunter,' scheduled to hit theatres on August 3. (ANI)

