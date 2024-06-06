Left Menu

Suzanne Collins Returns to Panem with 'Sunrise on the Reaping'

Suzanne Collins is set to release 'Sunrise on the Reaping,' a new 'The Hunger Games' novel, on March 18, 2025. Inspired by 18th-century Scottish philosopher David Hume, the story explores propaganda and governance. The novel is a prequel, set 24 years before the original 'Hunger Games.'

Suzanne Collins is set to make a grand return to the world of Panem with her new novel, 'Sunrise on the Reaping,' scheduled for release on March 18, 2025. Inspired by 18th-century Scottish philosopher David Hume, Collins delves into themes of governance and propaganda in this highly anticipated addition to 'The Hunger Games' series.

The new book is a prequel, beginning with the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, set 24 years before the events of the original 2008 novel. Drawing from Hume's ideas of implicit submission, Collins aims to explore the ease with which the many are controlled by the few, making the question 'Real or not real?' more relevant than ever.

Though film rights have yet to be announced, all previous books in the series have been successfully adapted into a multibillion-dollar franchise. The first four 'Hunger Games' novels, which have collectively sold over 100 million copies, have solidified Suzanne Collins' place in literary history.

