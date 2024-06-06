Revamping Hindi Cinema: Star Fees Under Scrutiny

In a frank discussion about the future of Hindi cinema, Actor-Director Kartik Aaryan and filmmaker Kabir Khan highlighted the pressing need to control film budgets. The duo pointed out that the surging star fees and production overheads are under intense scrutiny, especially given the shift in industry dynamics post-pandemic.

Aaryan, a leading name in the industry, stressed the importance of ensuring that a film's finances make sense. "There are numerous revenue streams for a film upon its release. If the project is profitable, the expenditure is justified. Otherwise, it's vital to make necessary cuts," he told PTI.

Khan echoed these sentiments, attributing the need for budget control to changing audience behavior and the growing influence of OTT platforms. "The pandemic altered viewing habits, resulting in fewer theatre-goers, which triggered this budget debate. Now, even stars are willing to reduce their fees for the greater good of the industry."

