Revamping Hindi Cinema: Star Fees Under Scrutiny

Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan discuss the importance of managing film budgets in Hindi cinema. They emphasize the need for balancing star fees and overall production costs to sustain the industry, especially in the post-pandemic era. Both actors and directors are now considering fee cuts to maintain quality and profitability.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 18:40 IST
Kartik Aaryan
In a frank discussion about the future of Hindi cinema, Actor-Director Kartik Aaryan and filmmaker Kabir Khan highlighted the pressing need to control film budgets. The duo pointed out that the surging star fees and production overheads are under intense scrutiny, especially given the shift in industry dynamics post-pandemic.

Aaryan, a leading name in the industry, stressed the importance of ensuring that a film's finances make sense. "There are numerous revenue streams for a film upon its release. If the project is profitable, the expenditure is justified. Otherwise, it's vital to make necessary cuts," he told PTI.

Khan echoed these sentiments, attributing the need for budget control to changing audience behavior and the growing influence of OTT platforms. "The pandemic altered viewing habits, resulting in fewer theatre-goers, which triggered this budget debate. Now, even stars are willing to reduce their fees for the greater good of the industry."

