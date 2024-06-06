Kangana Ranaut’s Airport Altercation: What Really Happened?

Kangana Ranaut, a prominent actor and newly elected BJP MP, claimed she was slapped and verbally abused by a CISF woman constable during a security screening at Chandigarh airport. The altercation comes two days after her victory in the Mandi Lok Sabha seat.

Ranaut, visibly upset, recounted the incident via social media, describing a tense confrontation that escalated quickly. She highlighted concerns over security protocols and voiced fears regarding terrorism in Punjab.

Authorities have yet to respond formally to the allegations, as the incident raises questions about the treatment of high-profile individuals at security checkpoints. The episode has sparked debates on social platforms about airport security and VIP interactions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)