Chess Titans Clash: Carlsen, Ju Dominate in Norway

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa faced a tough match against Fabiano Caruana of the United States, ultimately losing in the penultimate round of the Norway Chess tournament. Meanwhile, world number one Magnus Carlsen secured an Armageddon victory over France's Firouzja Alireza.

Carlsen now leads the tournament with 16 points, extending his advantage over nearest rival Hikaru Nakamura, who faced a surprising loss to World Champion Ding Liren. Despite his defeat, Praggnanandhaa remains in third place with 13 points, just ahead of Alireza. Caruana follows in the standings with 10.5 points, while Nakamura's unexpected loss to Liren keeps the competition heated.

In the women's section, R Vaishali succumbed to a defeat against China's Tingjie Lei, dropping to fourth place. Koneru Humpy also faced a setback, losing to tournament leader Wenjun Ju, who now boasts 16 points. Tingjie Lei and Ukraine's Anna Muzychuk closely follow with 14.5 points each, while Veteran Pia Cramling is last with 6.5 points.

