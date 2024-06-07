Left Menu

Chess Titans Clash: Carlsen, Ju Dominate in Norway

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa fought valiantly but lost to Fabiano Caruana in the Norway Chess tournament. Magnus Carlsen and Wenjun Ju secured key victories in their respective sections, strengthening their positions. Vaishali and Humpy faced setbacks in the women's section, yet the tournament remains fiercely competitive.

PTI | Stavanger | Updated: 07-06-2024 16:07 IST
Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa faced a tough match against Fabiano Caruana of the United States, ultimately losing in the penultimate round of the Norway Chess tournament. Meanwhile, world number one Magnus Carlsen secured an Armageddon victory over France's Firouzja Alireza.

Carlsen now leads the tournament with 16 points, extending his advantage over nearest rival Hikaru Nakamura, who faced a surprising loss to World Champion Ding Liren. Despite his defeat, Praggnanandhaa remains in third place with 13 points, just ahead of Alireza. Caruana follows in the standings with 10.5 points, while Nakamura's unexpected loss to Liren keeps the competition heated.

In the women's section, R Vaishali succumbed to a defeat against China's Tingjie Lei, dropping to fourth place. Koneru Humpy also faced a setback, losing to tournament leader Wenjun Ju, who now boasts 16 points. Tingjie Lei and Ukraine's Anna Muzychuk closely follow with 14.5 points each, while Veteran Pia Cramling is last with 6.5 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

