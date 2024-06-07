Left Menu

Controversy Over 'Humare Baarah': Community Targeted, Release Deferred

AIMIM Maharashtra president Imtiaz Jaleel has claimed that the film 'Humare Baarah' targets a specific community, sparking controversy. With its release stayed by the Bombay High Court, Jaleel criticized the intent behind the film and the police's role in providing theater protection, advocating for a society free from divisive content.

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 07-06-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 16:51 IST
Controversy Over 'Humare Baarah': Community Targeted, Release Deferred
Imtiaz Jaleel

AIMIM Maharashtra president Imtiaz Jaleel has raised concerns over the Hindi film 'Humare Baarah', alleging it targets a particular community. The film, starring Annu Kapoor and Parth Samthaan, was set for release on Friday but has been temporarily halted by the Bombay High Court following a petition.

In a video statement, Jaleel asserted that 'Humare Baarah' was not made for entertainment but rather to profit by creating controversy. He urged the government to prevent films that mock communities, emphasizing their potential societal harm. Police have promised to protect theaters, although the film's release remains postponed.

Jaleel also criticized the police for focusing on theater protection instead of broader issues. Additionally, the Karnataka government banned the film for two weeks after concerns raised by Muslim organizations. The title had already been changed from 'Hum Do Humare Baarah' to 'Humare Baarah' following CBFC directives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024