Controversy Over 'Humare Baarah': Community Targeted, Release Deferred

AIMIM Maharashtra president Imtiaz Jaleel has raised concerns over the Hindi film 'Humare Baarah', alleging it targets a particular community. The film, starring Annu Kapoor and Parth Samthaan, was set for release on Friday but has been temporarily halted by the Bombay High Court following a petition.

In a video statement, Jaleel asserted that 'Humare Baarah' was not made for entertainment but rather to profit by creating controversy. He urged the government to prevent films that mock communities, emphasizing their potential societal harm. Police have promised to protect theaters, although the film's release remains postponed.

Jaleel also criticized the police for focusing on theater protection instead of broader issues. Additionally, the Karnataka government banned the film for two weeks after concerns raised by Muslim organizations. The title had already been changed from 'Hum Do Humare Baarah' to 'Humare Baarah' following CBFC directives.

