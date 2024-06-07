Royal Stag Amplifies Cricket Fever with ICC Partnership Extension Till 2027

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Seagram's Royal Stag, a flagship brand of Pernod Ricard India, has announced the extension of its partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for another four years, reaffirming its commitment to the cricket community. This prolonged association will last until the end of 2027, commencing with the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.

This renewed commitment follows Royal Stag's successful five-year alliance with the ICC from 2018 to 2023. Cricket has remained a core pillar of consumer engagement for Royal Stag, bolstered by powerful associations with cricket icons such as Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav. These partnerships have significantly boosted the brand's appeal among cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

The collaboration has fueled numerous impactful campaigns such as #ItStartsWithYou, #InItToWinIt, and #LargeHumaaraHai, leveraging multi-dimensional media amplification, digital interaction, innovative technology, and unparalleled fan experiences—all reinforcing the brand's 'Live It Large' ethos.

Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer of Pernod Ricard India, endorsed the sustained ICC partnership, asserting that Royal Stag's journey with cricket, dating back to 2000, continues to make a considerable impact. Concurrently, ICC Chief Commercial Officer Anurag Dahiya expressed eager anticipation to redefine fan experiences alongside a global leader like Royal Stag.

Royal Stag, celebrated for inspiring the youth with its 'Live It Large' narrative, looks forward to enriching cricket experiences for its global fan base through this renewed alliance.

