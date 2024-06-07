Left Menu

Naidu Highlights Democracy, Urges Focus on Poor and Rural Development at IRMA Convocation

Former Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, emphasized the significance of peaceful change brought by the people during the recent Lok Sabha elections. Speaking at IRMA's 43rd convocation, he stressed the importance of focusing on the needs of the poor and rural development, while cautioning against negative use of technology.

PTI | Anand | Updated: 07-06-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 18:07 IST
Naidu Highlights Democracy, Urges Focus on Poor and Rural Development at IRMA Convocation
Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

In a reflective address at the 43rd convocation of the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) in Gujarat, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu commended the peaceful transition observed in India's recent Lok Sabha elections. Naidu noted that the outcome serves as a testament to India's robust democratic framework.

However, the BJP stalwart also highlighted that the ruling party did not secure an outright majority, making room for the Opposition's admirable performance. He reiterated that irrespective of election outcomes, political parties should prioritize the upliftment of the impoverished and marginalized sectors.

Naidu further urged the graduating students to bring innovative solutions to bolster agriculture and rural sectors. He cautioned against the overuse of electronic devices by children and warned about the unchecked implications of Artificial Intelligence, stressing the need for responsible technological use.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024