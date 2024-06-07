Naidu Highlights Democracy, Urges Focus on Poor and Rural Development at IRMA Convocation
Former Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, emphasized the significance of peaceful change brought by the people during the recent Lok Sabha elections. Speaking at IRMA's 43rd convocation, he stressed the importance of focusing on the needs of the poor and rural development, while cautioning against negative use of technology.
In a reflective address at the 43rd convocation of the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) in Gujarat, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu commended the peaceful transition observed in India's recent Lok Sabha elections. Naidu noted that the outcome serves as a testament to India's robust democratic framework.
However, the BJP stalwart also highlighted that the ruling party did not secure an outright majority, making room for the Opposition's admirable performance. He reiterated that irrespective of election outcomes, political parties should prioritize the upliftment of the impoverished and marginalized sectors.
Naidu further urged the graduating students to bring innovative solutions to bolster agriculture and rural sectors. He cautioned against the overuse of electronic devices by children and warned about the unchecked implications of Artificial Intelligence, stressing the need for responsible technological use.
