Left Menu

Rev. James Lawson Jr.: Apostle of Nonviolent Protest Passes at 95

Rev. James Lawson Jr., a key figure in the Civil Rights Movement and advisor to Martin Luther King Jr., has died at the age of 95. Lawson, known for his commitment to nonviolent protest, played a crucial role in desegregating Nashville and training many prominent activists.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-06-2024 01:36 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 01:36 IST
Rev. James Lawson Jr.: Apostle of Nonviolent Protest Passes at 95
  • Country:
  • United States

Rev. James Lawson Jr., a cornerstone of the Civil Rights Movement and a prominent advocate of nonviolent resistance, has passed away at 95, his family confirmed on Monday.

Lawson, who collaborated closely with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., spent his later years in Los Angeles, continuing his lifelong mission of promoting social justice.

From introducing Gandhian principles to Nashville's activists to organizing the crucial sanitation workers' strike in Memphis, Lawson's legacy remains a testament to the enduring power of nonviolent action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024