Rev. James Lawson Jr.: Apostle of Nonviolent Protest Passes at 95
Rev. James Lawson Jr., a key figure in the Civil Rights Movement and advisor to Martin Luther King Jr., has died at the age of 95. Lawson, known for his commitment to nonviolent protest, played a crucial role in desegregating Nashville and training many prominent activists.
Rev. James Lawson Jr., a cornerstone of the Civil Rights Movement and a prominent advocate of nonviolent resistance, has passed away at 95, his family confirmed on Monday.
Lawson, who collaborated closely with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., spent his later years in Los Angeles, continuing his lifelong mission of promoting social justice.
From introducing Gandhian principles to Nashville's activists to organizing the crucial sanitation workers' strike in Memphis, Lawson's legacy remains a testament to the enduring power of nonviolent action.
