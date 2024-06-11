Amarnath Yatra Preparations in Full Swing in Kathua
With the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, extensive arrangements including yatri facilitation centres and cultural programs are being organized in Kathua district. The administration is making provisions for the possible increased number of pilgrims and emergency situations, ensuring a smooth and safe pilgrimage.
In anticipation of the annual Amarnath Yatra, comprehensive preparations are underway in Kathua district, officials confirmed on Tuesday. Initiatives include 24/7 yatri facilitation centres and lodgment centres to support devotees throughout the pilgrimage period.
The yatra is set to commence on June 29 along two routes: the traditional 48 km Nunwan-Pahalgam track in Anantnag and the steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal. The spiritual journey leads to the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath cave, known for its naturally formed ice-shivlingam.
Last year, the shrine attracted over 4.5 lakh pilgrims. This year, Kathua Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas reviewed the arrangements, urging departments to expedite any pending tasks. Measures include setting up a 24-hour facilitation centre, RFID counters, and lodgment centres capable of hosting 12,500 pilgrims in emergencies.
