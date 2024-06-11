Amarnath Yatra Preparations in Full Swing in Kathua

In anticipation of the annual Amarnath Yatra, comprehensive preparations are underway in Kathua district, officials confirmed on Tuesday. Initiatives include 24/7 yatri facilitation centres and lodgment centres to support devotees throughout the pilgrimage period.

The yatra is set to commence on June 29 along two routes: the traditional 48 km Nunwan-Pahalgam track in Anantnag and the steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal. The spiritual journey leads to the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath cave, known for its naturally formed ice-shivlingam.

Last year, the shrine attracted over 4.5 lakh pilgrims. This year, Kathua Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas reviewed the arrangements, urging departments to expedite any pending tasks. Measures include setting up a 24-hour facilitation centre, RFID counters, and lodgment centres capable of hosting 12,500 pilgrims in emergencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)