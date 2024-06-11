Left Menu

Amarnath Yatra Preparations in Full Swing in Kathua

With the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, extensive arrangements including yatri facilitation centres and cultural programs are being organized in Kathua district. The administration is making provisions for the possible increased number of pilgrims and emergency situations, ensuring a smooth and safe pilgrimage.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-06-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 20:27 IST
Amarnath Yatra Preparations in Full Swing in Kathua
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of the annual Amarnath Yatra, comprehensive preparations are underway in Kathua district, officials confirmed on Tuesday. Initiatives include 24/7 yatri facilitation centres and lodgment centres to support devotees throughout the pilgrimage period.

The yatra is set to commence on June 29 along two routes: the traditional 48 km Nunwan-Pahalgam track in Anantnag and the steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal. The spiritual journey leads to the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath cave, known for its naturally formed ice-shivlingam.

Last year, the shrine attracted over 4.5 lakh pilgrims. This year, Kathua Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas reviewed the arrangements, urging departments to expedite any pending tasks. Measures include setting up a 24-hour facilitation centre, RFID counters, and lodgment centres capable of hosting 12,500 pilgrims in emergencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024