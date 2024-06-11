Striking Arjuna-Krishna Sculpture Adorns Capital

A striking sculpture depicting Parthasarathi Krishna and Arjuna has been installed at the junction of Sardar Patel Marg and Simon Bolivar Marg in Delhi. The piece was personally selected by Lieutenant Governor V. K. Saxena during a visit to Rajasthan last year, according to a statement from Raj Niwas on Tuesday.

Installed on a 22-foot-wide platform, the sculpture is crafted from durable Dholpur stone and is framed by vibrant geyser fountains with 25 nozzles spread over 60 feet, creating a visually pleasing experience for evening passers-by. The platform dimensions are 86x37 feet, and it is surrounded by lush plantation.

The sculpture was initially selected by Saxena during his trip to Dausa, Rajasthan, and was slated for installation as part of efforts to beautify the national capital ahead of the G20 Summit. Adjustments were made to the original design after Saxena noted that the horses appeared disproportionately small. The redesigned sculpture has now been installed, with more artefacts and sculptures expected to follow across the city.

