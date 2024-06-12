Russ Cook: Running Across Europe to Support England

Russ Cook, the so-called "Hardest Geezer" who became the first person to run the length of Africa, set off on a new challenge on Tuesday, running to Germany from Wembley Stadium to support England for the European Championship The 27-year-old, who is from West Sussex, completed his run across the entire length of Africa in Tunisia in April after travelling through 16 countries, with the 352-day odyssey including being robbed at gunpoint and suffering food poisoning.

"Yes boys and girls. Absolutely buzzing to be back on road, running to Germany to support England throughout the Euros. Leaving Wembley now, ferocious 1s & 2s to every game. Come on," Cook posted on social media platform X. England kick off their Group C campaign against Serbia on Sunday, followed by matches against Denmark on June 20 and Slovenia on June 25.

England's opener is in Gelsenkirchen, while the other two clashes are in Frankfurt and Cologne, respectively.

