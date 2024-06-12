Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Pushes for Chardham Yatra Management Authority

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has emphasized the need to establish an authority to manage the Chardham Yatra and other pilgrimages due to the rising influx of devotees. Dhami noted that the new authority's role will include all state pilgrimages, beyond the Chardhams.

Pushkar Singh Dhami
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday directed officials to expedite the creation of an authority dedicated to regulating the Chardham Yatra and other pilgrimages in the state.

During a meeting, the chief minister underscored the significance of the Chardham Yatra Management Authority in light of the growing number of devotees and tourists flocking to the region.

Dhami highlighted that the proposed authority's duties would extend beyond the Chardhams, encompassing all pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand. He pointed out that pilgrimage numbers have surged, with visits to Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams doubling compared to the previous year.

