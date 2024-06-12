Uttarakhand CM Pushes for Chardham Yatra Management Authority

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday directed officials to expedite the creation of an authority dedicated to regulating the Chardham Yatra and other pilgrimages in the state.

During a meeting, the chief minister underscored the significance of the Chardham Yatra Management Authority in light of the growing number of devotees and tourists flocking to the region.

Dhami highlighted that the proposed authority's duties would extend beyond the Chardhams, encompassing all pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand. He pointed out that pilgrimage numbers have surged, with visits to Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams doubling compared to the previous year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)