Entertainment Highlights: Legal Drama over Wu-Tang Album, 'The Boys' Season 4, and More

Martin Shkreli copied one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album, lawsuit claims

Martin Shkreli has been sued in New York by a digital art collective that said it paid $4.75 million for a one-of-a-kind album by the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan, only to learn that the convicted pharmaceutical executive made copies and is releasing the music to the public. Shkreli paid $2 million in 2015 for "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin," and gave it up to partially satisfy a $7.4 million forfeiture order after his 2017 conviction for defrauding hedge fund investors and scheming to defraud investors in a drugmaker.

'The Boys' Season 4 plunges into political polarization

Amazon Prime Video's Emmy-winning satirical superhero show "The Boys" follows a team of misfit vigilantes who call themselves "The Boys" who fight against corrupt superpowered people called "Supes." For Season 4 of the series, show creator Eric Kripke wants to give a useful warning about following the wrong leaders, especially when it comes to those who strive to divide people, like Homelander, the most powerful "Supe" who believes humans should be subservient to superpowered individuals.

Former UK pop star Gary Glitter ordered to pay sex abuse victim $650,000

Former British pop singer Gary Glitter was on Tuesday ordered to pay a woman he sexually abused as a child more than 500,000 pounds ($637,000) in damages. The 80-year-old, whose real name is Paul Gadd, shot to fame in the 1970s as a "glam-rock" star before he was later repeatedly convicted and jailed for child sex crimes.

Jin, oldest member of K-pop's BTS, finishes army service in South Korea

Jin, the oldest member of K-pop phenomenon BTS, was discharged from South Korea's army on Wednesday after 18 months of duty, the first member of the group to wrap up the mandatory national service that put their music careers on hold. Jin, 31, wearing uniform and a black beret, appeared emotional as he hugged his colleagues at a military base in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi province, television footage showed.

Sony Pictures Entertainment buys cinema chain Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) has acquired U.S. cinema chain Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, the companies said on Wednesday, a move that will give the studio control over movie distribution. The movie theater chain will be managed under SPE's newly established division Sony Pictures Experiences, which will be headed by Alamo Drafthouse's Michael Kustermann. He will remain the chief executive of the firm.

Female stunt drivers take on obstacles to working in Hollywood

For stunt women, Hollywood does not have a good track record, particularly when it comes to driving. That has prompted a group of women to form the Association of Women Drivers, the first ever stunt group for professional female drivers.

Film 'The Bikeriders' recreates heyday of 60s motorcycle clubs

Actors Austin Butler, Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy immersed themselves in 1960s American motorcycle culture for their new film "The Bikeriders". The drama's writer and director Jeff Nichols was inspired to make the movie after becoming obsessed with photojournalist Danny Lyon's photography and oral history of '60s Midwestern biker subculture.

'Inside Out 2' explores new feelings for teenager Riley

The filmmakers behind "Inside Out 2" believe it is important for the animated Pixar film to get people talking about how they have wrestled with and processed complicated emotions. "This movie is for anyone that has ever felt feelings. No matter what your age or gender, we all have these emotions. It's what connects us as humans," producer Mark Nielsen said.

