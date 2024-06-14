Actor Darshan's Son Defends Father Amidst Murder Allegations

Vinish Darshan, 15-year-old son of actor Darshan, has publicly defended his father amidst serious allegations of murder. The young Vinish expressed his frustration and hurt on Instagram in response to negative comments and offensive language directed at his family.

Using an Instagram account with 70,400 followers, Vinish addressed the emotional toll the situation has brought upon him and his mother. He criticized commentators for not considering his feelings.

Actor Darshan and his partner, Pavithra Gowda, along with 12 other individuals, are currently in police custody for six days, facing charges related to the murder of Renukaswamy. They were taken into custody on June 11 and will remain detained until June 17.

