Ranchi Mourns Loss As Fire Victim's Body Returns Home

A cloud of sorrow loomed over Ranchi's Hindpiri area when the body of Md Ali Hussain, a victim of a Kuwait fire, arrived home. Ali had ventured to Kuwait 20 days ago to support his family, but perished in a tragic blaze. His family, community, and state officials expressed profound grief and offered condolences.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 15-06-2024 11:27 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 11:27 IST
A cloud of sorrow loomed over Ranchi's Hindpiri area as the mortal remains of Md Ali Hussain, a victim in a significant fire in Kuwait, returned on Saturday.

Hussain, 24, had gone to Kuwait for job opportunities just 20 days prior to support his family but tragically perished in the blaze. His body arrived in Ranchi from Delhi around 10.15 AM, with Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar Sinha present at the Birsa Munda Airport to receive it.

The tragic news profoundly impacted his family, relatives, and friends in the locality. Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren also expressed grief and announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the bereaved family, which was handed over by the DC on Saturday. This incident was part of a larger tragedy where 49 people, including 45 Indians, died in a multi-storey building fire in Kuwait. The government has since dispatched Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh to the Middle Eastern nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

