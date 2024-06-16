Kerala Governor Extends Eid-ul-Adha Greetings

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, on Sunday, extended his heartfelt wishes to the people of Kerala on the occasion of Bakrid, which will be celebrated tomorrow. In his statement, Khan highlighted the significance of sacrifice, everlasting faith, and the spirit of unity that this festival represents.

The Governor expressed, "My heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of Kerala and Keralites around the world on the blissful occasion of Eid-ul-Ad'ha. May the celebration, which glorifies sacrifice and eternal faith in the Almighty, inspire us to remain united through love, compassion, and kindness, fortifying our fraternity and social harmony."

This message underscores the Governor's call for unity and social cohesion through compassionate deeds, aligning with the core values of Bakrid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)