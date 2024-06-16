Kerala Governor Extends Eid-ul-Adha Greetings
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan extended greetings to the people of Kerala on the occasion of Bakrid, emphasizing the importance of sacrifice, unity, and compassion in his message.
- Country:
- India
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, on Sunday, extended his heartfelt wishes to the people of Kerala on the occasion of Bakrid, which will be celebrated tomorrow. In his statement, Khan highlighted the significance of sacrifice, everlasting faith, and the spirit of unity that this festival represents.
The Governor expressed, "My heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of Kerala and Keralites around the world on the blissful occasion of Eid-ul-Ad'ha. May the celebration, which glorifies sacrifice and eternal faith in the Almighty, inspire us to remain united through love, compassion, and kindness, fortifying our fraternity and social harmony."
This message underscores the Governor's call for unity and social cohesion through compassionate deeds, aligning with the core values of Bakrid.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- Bakrid
- Eid-ul-Adha
- Governor
- Arif Mohammed Khan
- festival
- greetings
- unity
- compassion
- sacrifice
ALSO READ
Seoul Queer Culture Festival Defies Opposition to Celebrate LGBTQ Pride
Kerala Ushers in New Academic Year with Grand 'Praveshanotsavam' Festival
Amara Studios has 3 films releasing this RAJA festival: Pabar, Tike Tike Achina Tu, and Chandrabanshi
Delhi to gear up for International Health, Sports, Fitness Festival featuring Asia's biggest bodybuilding events
'Memoir of a Snail' to open Melbourne Film Festival