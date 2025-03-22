Left Menu

Vejalpur Startup Festival Ignites Entrepreneurial Spirit in Gujarat

The Vejalpur Startup Festival showcased the vibrant startup culture in Gujarat, featuring over 1,000 startups and significant participation from young entrepreneurs. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and CM Bhupendra Patel highlighted the government's support for startups, emphasizing their role in driving innovation and realizing Prime Minister Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 19:42 IST
Vejalpur Startup Festival Ignites Entrepreneurial Spirit in Gujarat
Minister Piyush Goyal attends startup festival in Gujarat's Vejalpur constituency (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, alongside Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, underscored the vibrant entrepreneurial spirit at the Vejalpur Startup Festival on Saturday, hosted by local BJP MLA Amit Thakkar.

The festival, inaugurated by Chief Minister Patel, spotlighted over 1,000 startups, underscoring the dynamic startup ecosystem in Gujarat. Patel highlighted that startups have become a hallmark of today's youth, driven by innovation and creativity.

Minister Goyal praised the enthusiasm among young entrepreneurs, noting the crucial government support at both central and state levels. Over 50 industry experts provided mentorship at the festival, which featured live pitching sessions and interactive activities for budding entrepreneurs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025