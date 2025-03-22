Vejalpur Startup Festival Ignites Entrepreneurial Spirit in Gujarat

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, alongside Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, underscored the vibrant entrepreneurial spirit at the Vejalpur Startup Festival on Saturday, hosted by local BJP MLA Amit Thakkar.

The festival, inaugurated by Chief Minister Patel, spotlighted over 1,000 startups, underscoring the dynamic startup ecosystem in Gujarat. Patel highlighted that startups have become a hallmark of today's youth, driven by innovation and creativity.

Minister Goyal praised the enthusiasm among young entrepreneurs, noting the crucial government support at both central and state levels. Over 50 industry experts provided mentorship at the festival, which featured live pitching sessions and interactive activities for budding entrepreneurs.

