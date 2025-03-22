Left Menu

Sheikh Hazza and Sheikh Saif Exchange Ramadan Greetings in Al Ain

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan in Al Ain for an iftar banquet. They exchanged Ramadan greetings and prayed for prosperity, stability, and blessings for the UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 14:31 IST
Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In Al Ain, UAE, Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan paid a visit to Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan at his Rest House, engaging in a cordial exchange during an iftar banquet.

The leaders shared warm greetings marking the holy month of Ramadan, expressing hopes for a future filled with prosperity and blessings for the UAE.

They prayed for the nation's continued security, stability, and prosperity, thanking President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his wise leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

