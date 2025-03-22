Sheikh Hazza and Sheikh Saif Exchange Ramadan Greetings in Al Ain
Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan in Al Ain for an iftar banquet. They exchanged Ramadan greetings and prayed for prosperity, stability, and blessings for the UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
In Al Ain, UAE, Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan paid a visit to Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan at his Rest House, engaging in a cordial exchange during an iftar banquet.
The leaders shared warm greetings marking the holy month of Ramadan, expressing hopes for a future filled with prosperity and blessings for the UAE.
They prayed for the nation's continued security, stability, and prosperity, thanking President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his wise leadership.
