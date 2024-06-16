Odisha Gears Up for Snana Purnima and Rath Yatra
Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held a key meeting to ensure smooth preparations for the upcoming Snana Purnima and Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri. Senior officials detailed ongoing steps and emphasized cooperation with temple servitors to uphold tradition and celebrate these rituals peacefully.
In a pivotal move, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi convened a significant meeting with top government officials to streamline the celebrations of Snana Purnima and Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri.
The meeting, held at the state guest house, saw the participation of Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena, DGP Arun Sarangi, and Director of Intelligence Soumendra Priyadarshi, among others.
Briefing the press, Law Minister Harichandan outlined the state's commitment to upholding the Jagannath culture and stressed the significance of further consultations with temple servitors and stakeholders. The meeting underscored the importance of a peaceful and traditional celebration.
