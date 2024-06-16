Left Menu

Odisha Gears Up for Snana Purnima and Rath Yatra

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held a key meeting to ensure smooth preparations for the upcoming Snana Purnima and Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri. Senior officials detailed ongoing steps and emphasized cooperation with temple servitors to uphold tradition and celebrate these rituals peacefully.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-06-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 19:33 IST
Odisha Gears Up for Snana Purnima and Rath Yatra
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal move, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi convened a significant meeting with top government officials to streamline the celebrations of Snana Purnima and Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri.

The meeting, held at the state guest house, saw the participation of Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena, DGP Arun Sarangi, and Director of Intelligence Soumendra Priyadarshi, among others.

Briefing the press, Law Minister Harichandan outlined the state's commitment to upholding the Jagannath culture and stressed the significance of further consultations with temple servitors and stakeholders. The meeting underscored the importance of a peaceful and traditional celebration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024