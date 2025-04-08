Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Rajasthan Over Religious Purification Controversy

The Rajasthan BJP has suspended Gyandev Ahuja for performing 'purification' rituals at a temple, sparking controversy between Congress and BJP. Ahuja's actions have led to protests by the Congress, accusing him of anti-Dalit sentiments. Meanwhile, BJP criticizes Congress for diverting attention from other issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:29 IST
Political Turmoil in Rajasthan Over Religious Purification Controversy
Madan Rathore
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore announced the suspension of former MLA Gyandev Ahuja. The decision came after Ahuja performed a controversial 'purification' ritual at a temple in Alwar, signaling the BJP's intolerance for caste and religion-based discrimination.

Ahuja's actions have stirred considerable unrest. The Congress responded with protests across district headquarters, accusing Ahuja of exhibiting an 'anti-Dalit' mentality. Demonstrators visited the Ram Temple to denounce Ahuja's 'shuddhikaran' ritual.

The BJP accuses Congress of amplifying a 'non-issue', diverting attention from more severe allegations, like the recent car accident involving former Congress official Usman Khan. Political tensions continue to run high in the state as both parties remain embroiled in disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

