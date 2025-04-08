Political Turmoil in Rajasthan Over Religious Purification Controversy

In a surprising turn of events, Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore announced the suspension of former MLA Gyandev Ahuja. The decision came after Ahuja performed a controversial 'purification' ritual at a temple in Alwar, signaling the BJP's intolerance for caste and religion-based discrimination.

Ahuja's actions have stirred considerable unrest. The Congress responded with protests across district headquarters, accusing Ahuja of exhibiting an 'anti-Dalit' mentality. Demonstrators visited the Ram Temple to denounce Ahuja's 'shuddhikaran' ritual.

The BJP accuses Congress of amplifying a 'non-issue', diverting attention from more severe allegations, like the recent car accident involving former Congress official Usman Khan. Political tensions continue to run high in the state as both parties remain embroiled in disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)