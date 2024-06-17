PM Modi Extends Eid-ul-Adha Greetings, Calls for Unity

In a gesture aimed at fostering togetherness, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his warm greetings to the public on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. Highlighting the essence of harmony, Modi stressed the need for unity within society.

''Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha! May this special occasion further cement the bonds of harmony and togetherness in our society. May everyone be happy and healthy,'' Prime Minister Modi expressed via his social media handle, X.

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the 'Festival of Sacrifice,' is observed by millions around the world, symbolizing faith and commitment. Modi's message is seen as a call to reinforce these values within the community.

