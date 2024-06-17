Left Menu

PM Modi Extends Eid-ul-Adha Greetings, Calls for Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his Eid-ul-Adha greetings on Monday, advocating for societal harmony and unity. His message emphasized the importance of togetherness and wished for the happiness and health of all citizens, as conveyed on his social media platform, X.

In a gesture aimed at fostering togetherness, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his warm greetings to the public on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. Highlighting the essence of harmony, Modi stressed the need for unity within society.

''Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha! May this special occasion further cement the bonds of harmony and togetherness in our society. May everyone be happy and healthy,'' Prime Minister Modi expressed via his social media handle, X.

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the 'Festival of Sacrifice,' is observed by millions around the world, symbolizing faith and commitment. Modi's message is seen as a call to reinforce these values within the community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

