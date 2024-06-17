Australians Tune Out: Rising News Fatigue and Social Media Impact

New data shows an alarming trend: Australians are increasingly turning away from news content, feeling overwhelmed and fatigued. According to the latest Digital News Report: Australia, 41% of people report being worn out by the volume of news, a significant rise since 2019.

Social media, in particular, is exacerbating this fatigue. Users who rely on social platforms as their primary news source report higher levels of news fatigue (47%) compared to those who watch television (36%). The crowded online environment makes it challenging for users to manage and make sense of the vast amount of information.

This trend is more pronounced among women and Gen Z, who largely depend on social media for news. The lack of relevant and engaging content further widens the gap between audience interest and news coverage. This disconnect is contributing to a steep decline in news consumption, especially among younger women.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)