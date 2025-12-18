Nepal Commission Seeks Extension on Gen Z Protest Probe

The commission tasked with investigating the Gen Z protests, which occurred in Nepal, has formally requested an extension from the Nepal government. Officials have cited the necessity for additional time to complete the recording of witness statements.

In a recent meeting held at Singha Durbar, commission officials, including chair Gauri Bahadur Karki, appealed to Prime Minister Sushila Karki for a one-month extension. The commission's initial three-month deadline is set to expire next week with the process still underway.

The investigation focuses on the government-imposed social media bans and the subsequent protests, where excessive force was allegedly used by security forces. The commission plans to summon former leaders, including the then-prime minister KP Sharma Oli, for questioning.

