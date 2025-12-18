Left Menu

Nepal Commission Seeks Extension on Gen Z Protest Probe

The commission investigating the Gen Z protests in Nepal has requested a one-month extension of its term to complete witness statements. Officials met with Prime Minister Sushila Karki to discuss the extension. The protests erupted over social media bans and corruption, leading to 77 deaths and significant government scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 18-12-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 20:02 IST
Nepal Commission Seeks Extension on Gen Z Protest Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The commission tasked with investigating the Gen Z protests, which occurred in Nepal, has formally requested an extension from the Nepal government. Officials have cited the necessity for additional time to complete the recording of witness statements.

In a recent meeting held at Singha Durbar, commission officials, including chair Gauri Bahadur Karki, appealed to Prime Minister Sushila Karki for a one-month extension. The commission's initial three-month deadline is set to expire next week with the process still underway.

The investigation focuses on the government-imposed social media bans and the subsequent protests, where excessive force was allegedly used by security forces. The commission plans to summon former leaders, including the then-prime minister KP Sharma Oli, for questioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025