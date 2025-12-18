Nepal Commission Seeks Extension on Gen Z Protest Probe
The commission investigating the Gen Z protests in Nepal has requested a one-month extension of its term to complete witness statements. Officials met with Prime Minister Sushila Karki to discuss the extension. The protests erupted over social media bans and corruption, leading to 77 deaths and significant government scrutiny.
Country:
- Nepal
The commission tasked with investigating the Gen Z protests, which occurred in Nepal, has formally requested an extension from the Nepal government. Officials have cited the necessity for additional time to complete the recording of witness statements.
In a recent meeting held at Singha Durbar, commission officials, including chair Gauri Bahadur Karki, appealed to Prime Minister Sushila Karki for a one-month extension. The commission's initial three-month deadline is set to expire next week with the process still underway.
The investigation focuses on the government-imposed social media bans and the subsequent protests, where excessive force was allegedly used by security forces. The commission plans to summon former leaders, including the then-prime minister KP Sharma Oli, for questioning.
