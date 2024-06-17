Broadway Triumph: 'The Outsiders' Cements Legacy at Tony Awards

'The Outsiders,' the gritty musical adaptation of S. E. Hinton's classic, triumphed at the Tony Awards, clinching the title for best new musical. Produced by Angelina Jolie, this landmark win highlights a night where women thrived in the theater scene.

Danya Taymor became the sixth woman in history to win the Tony for directing a musical, while Shaina Taub certified herself as only the second woman ever to write, compose, and star in a Broadway musical to win the best score.

The evening saw electrifying performances by Alicia Keys and appearances from Jay-Z and Hillary Rodham Clinton, emphasizing the importance of funding the arts. Furthermore, Daniel Radcliffe's first Tony win in 'Merrily We Roll Along' added to the night's array of honored talent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)