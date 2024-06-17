Left Menu

Kerala's Heartfelt Bakrid Celebrations: Faith, Unity, and Charity

The Muslim community in Kerala celebrated Bakrid with traditional prayers at mosques and Eidgahs. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and other leaders extended greetings. Religious leaders emphasized upholding Islamic values, while cultural organizations conducted charity programs. Imam V P Suhaib Moulavi highlighted the country's secular spirit in his address.

In Kerala, the Muslim community marked Bakrid, the festival of sacrifice, with traditional fervor on Monday. Prayers were held at mosques and Eidgahs across the state, with Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan extending their greetings to the populace.

Elderly and children gathered in large numbers for the special prayers, with religious leaders delivering messages that urged the faithful to uphold Islamic values and ideals. Many local religious and cultural organizations organized relief and charity programs to support the needy.

Imam V P Suhaib Moulavi led the prayers at the renowned Palayam Juma Masjid in the state capital, emphasizing in his address that the nation's soul is not communal. He remarked on the significant response in the recent Lok Sabha polls as a relief against fascist forces and noted concerns over the exclusion of the Babri Masjid from NCERT textbooks, urging against historical 'saffronisation.'

