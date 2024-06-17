'Minnal Murali' Star Tovino Thomas Announces New Film 'Avaran'

In a thrilling announcement that has sent ripples through the Indian film industry, 'Minnal Murali' star Tovino Thomas unveiled his latest project, 'Avaran'.

Helmed by director Shilpa Alexander and scripted by veteran writer Benny P Nayarambalam, the movie promises a riveting cinematic experience. Jinu Abraham will produce the film under his production banner, Jiinu Abraham Innovation.

Thomas took to his X handle on Sunday evening to share the teaser, expressing his excitement. 'Thrilled to announce one of my next films #Avaran,' he wrote, providing fans with a glimpse of what to expect. Thomas, 35, is also set to feature in other highly anticipated films such as 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam', 'Munpe', and 'Identity'.

