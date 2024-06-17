Left Menu

'Minnal Murali' Star Tovino Thomas Announces New Film 'Avaran'

Tovino Thomas has announced his next film 'Avaran', directed by Shilpa Alexander. Benny P Nayarambalam penned the script, while Jinu Abraham will produce it under Jiinu Abraham Innovation. Thomas shared the announcement on his X handle, highlighting his excitement for the project. He will also be seen in upcoming projects 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam', 'Munpe', and 'Identity'.

In a thrilling announcement that has sent ripples through the Indian film industry, 'Minnal Murali' star Tovino Thomas unveiled his latest project, 'Avaran'.

Helmed by director Shilpa Alexander and scripted by veteran writer Benny P Nayarambalam, the movie promises a riveting cinematic experience. Jinu Abraham will produce the film under his production banner, Jiinu Abraham Innovation.

Thomas took to his X handle on Sunday evening to share the teaser, expressing his excitement. 'Thrilled to announce one of my next films #Avaran,' he wrote, providing fans with a glimpse of what to expect. Thomas, 35, is also set to feature in other highly anticipated films such as 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam', 'Munpe', and 'Identity'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

