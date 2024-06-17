Left Menu

Pilgrims Brave Intense Heat to Complete Hajj Rituals Amidst Regional Conflict

Muslim pilgrims used the early morning to perform the stoning of the devil despite extreme heat as they concluded the Hajj pilgrimage. Over 1.83 million Muslims participated, with soaring temperatures causing heatstroke. The stoning rituals and farewell processes marked the end of the spiritual journey in Mecca.

PTI | Mina | Updated: 17-06-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 14:53 IST
Pilgrims Brave Intense Heat to Complete Hajj Rituals Amidst Regional Conflict
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Japan

Muslim pilgrims braved intense morning heat to perform the second day of the symbolic stoning of the devil on Monday, marking a crucial part of the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca. The ritual, which takes place during the peak summer heat, resulted in heatstroke and stress among thousands of participants.

The final days of this year's Hajj, attended by over 1.83 million Muslims, coincide with the global celebration of Eid ul-Adha. The stoning occurs in Mina, outside Mecca, and a final stoning is planned for Tuesday. This ritual is part of numerous rites that commemorate the Islamic narratives of Prophet Ibrahim and his family.

Despite temperatures soaring to 49 degrees Celsius (120 degrees Fahrenheit), pilgrims faced the heat head-on, aided by the deployment of security forces and medics. The Hajj pilgrimage culminates in the Farewell Tawaf, a symbolic circumambulation of the Kaaba in Mecca's Grand Mosque, and involves pilgrims casting seven pebbles to symbolize the rejection of evil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024