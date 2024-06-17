Pilgrims Brave Intense Heat to Complete Hajj Rituals Amidst Regional Conflict

Muslim pilgrims braved intense morning heat to perform the second day of the symbolic stoning of the devil on Monday, marking a crucial part of the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca. The ritual, which takes place during the peak summer heat, resulted in heatstroke and stress among thousands of participants.

The final days of this year's Hajj, attended by over 1.83 million Muslims, coincide with the global celebration of Eid ul-Adha. The stoning occurs in Mina, outside Mecca, and a final stoning is planned for Tuesday. This ritual is part of numerous rites that commemorate the Islamic narratives of Prophet Ibrahim and his family.

Despite temperatures soaring to 49 degrees Celsius (120 degrees Fahrenheit), pilgrims faced the heat head-on, aided by the deployment of security forces and medics. The Hajj pilgrimage culminates in the Farewell Tawaf, a symbolic circumambulation of the Kaaba in Mecca's Grand Mosque, and involves pilgrims casting seven pebbles to symbolize the rejection of evil.

