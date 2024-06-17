Left Menu

Art as Activism: Resisting Restrictions in Bengaluru

Speakers at a panel discussion organized by Citizens for Sankey highlighted creative ways to voice dissent amidst recent restrictions on public protests in Bengaluru. The Karnataka High Court's ruling limits protests to a designated area within Freedom Park, posing challenges, especially for marginalized communities.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-06-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 17:03 IST
Art as Activism: Resisting Restrictions in Bengaluru
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The use of art to voice dissent came to the forefront during a recent panel discussion in light of a controversial court ruling restricting public protests to a designated space in Bengaluru. Citizens for Sankey, a civic activist group, organized the panel titled 'Art as Activism: Creative Avenues for Voicing Dissent' following the Karnataka High Court's decision to limit public protests to one park in the city.

The group, consisting of residents and activists from various Bengaluru neighborhoods, initially formed to oppose the Sankey Road flyover project. 'While fighting against the flyover last year, stringent protest restrictions forced us to explore creative expressions of dissent, but we were met with FIRs,' said Kimsuka Iyer of Citizens for Sankey. 'It's problematic as it hinders citizens from participating in democracy, a fundamental right.'

Legal and civic experts on the panel, including advocate Vinay Srinivas, criticized the recent court ruling for requiring police permission for protests, claiming it contradicts Karnataka's pluralistic spirit. 'For over two years, restrictions on protests outside Freedom Park have posed significant challenges, especially for marginalized communities,' Srinivas observed. Artist Shilo Shiv Suleman and poet Mamta Sagar emphasized the role of art in protests, advocating for collective action and networked political art.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024