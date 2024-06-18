Tensions Surge in Syro-Malabar Church Amid Holy Mass Dispute

As the Holy Mass row intensifies within the Syro-Malabar Church, Fr Kuriakose Mundadan has penned a letter to the Latin Catholic Church's hierarchy, urging immediate intervention.

Fr Mundadan claims the Major Archbishop's circular, which threatens excommunication for non-compliance, has sparked protests among priests and faithful.

The escalating tension has highlighted the need to reassess the Catholic Church's image and responsibility.

