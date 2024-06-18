Kakuda: A Unique Blend of Horror and Comedy Hits ZEE5

ZEE5 announced on Tuesday that 'Kakuda', featuring Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, and Saqib Saleem, will premiere directly on the platform. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, 'Kakuda' is yet another horror comedy from the director, whose previous film, 'Munjya', is still drawing audiences in theatres.

Set in the cursed village of Ratodi in Mathura district, the film centers around a strange ritual involving two doors in every house. The narrative follows the village's men, who face punishment if they fail to open a smaller door at a specific time each week. The film promises a unique blend of horror and comedy, as Ratodi's residents grapple with the curse of Kakuda.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 India, expressed excitement about venturing into this genre with ZEE5's original film. Producer Ronnie Screwvala and director Aditya Sarpotdar are confident 'Kakuda' will captivate audiences nationwide and further solidify ZEE5's reputation for innovative entertainment. The release date will be announced soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)