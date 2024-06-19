Indian Embassy Hosts Vibrant Yoga Demonstration in Pokhara Ahead of International Yoga Day

The Indian embassy in Nepal organized a captivating Yoga demonstration on the serene banks of Phewa Lake in Pokhara, a renowned tourist destination, in anticipation of the 10th International Yoga Day.

International Yoga Day, celebrated globally on June 21, was established by the United Nations in 2014. The Indian embassy's event aimed to promote the ancient practice of Yoga for health and well-being, according to a press release.

The demonstration saw enthusiastic participation from the local community, including local officials, Yoga organization members, retired Gorkha soldiers, and staff from the Pension Paying Office in Pokhara. The celebration began early morning with expert-led Yoga sessions showcasing various asanas, pranayama, and meditation techniques, highlighting Yoga's holistic approach to physical and mental health.

In collaboration with Pokhara University, the embassy also organized a Yoga demonstration and health consultation with Ayurvedic practitioners for the university's students and faculty members, featuring lectures by renowned Yoga instructors on Yoga's practical utility in everyday life.

Vice-Chancellor of Pokhara University, Professor Prem Narayan Aryal, applauded the Indian embassy's efforts and urged students to embrace Yoga for mindful and healthy living. The event echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2014 UN address suggesting June 21 for Yoga Day, recognized by the UN and first celebrated in 2015.

