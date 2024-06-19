Activists Arrested for Stonehenge Protest in Climate Campaign

London, Jun 19 (PTI) – In a bold act of environmental protest, Rajan Naidu, a 73-year-old Indian-origin activist, and Niamh Lynch, a 21-year-old student, were arrested after spraying orange paint on Stonehenge. Wiltshire Police apprehended the duo, who are members of the Just Stop Oil group, following their act against fossil fuels.

Naidu, hailing from Birmingham, stated that the use of orange cornflour aimed to create a visually striking statement that would draw attention to their cause without inflicting lasting damage. 'Either we end the fossil fuel era, or the fossil fuel era will end us,' he declared, advocating for a global Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty similar to nuclear arms agreements.

The protestors seek to compel the incoming UK government to collaborate internationally on phasing out oil, gas, and coal by 2030. While the action was condemned by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as 'disgraceful,' and labelled 'outrageous' by Opposition Labour Leader Keir Starmer, the environmental group remains steadfast in their mission. English Heritage is currently assessing the impact of the protest on the ancient monument.

