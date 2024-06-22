Gajendra Singh Shekhawat: Pioneer of Tourism and Culture Uplift
Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat actively engages in cultural preservation by visiting the National Museum and Purana Quila. Following extensive meetings, he led a yoga event at Qutab Minar for International Yoga Day. His efforts underline the significance of tourism and culture in India's development.
In a move highlighting the importance of cultural conservation, Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat visited the National Museum and the historic Purana Quila. The minister's engagement follows a series of intense meetings with ministry officials.
A day prior, Shekhawat demonstrated his commitment to India's heritage by leading a yoga event at the Sun Dial Lawns of Qutab Minar, commemorating International Yoga Day.
Shekhawat, who recently assumed leadership of the Culture and Tourism ministries, also shared visual moments from the event. He emphasized the crucial role of tourism and culture in propelling India's progress towards becoming a developed nation.
