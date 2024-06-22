Left Menu

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat: Pioneer of Tourism and Culture Uplift

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat actively engages in cultural preservation by visiting the National Museum and Purana Quila. Following extensive meetings, he led a yoga event at Qutab Minar for International Yoga Day. His efforts underline the significance of tourism and culture in India's development.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2024 23:29 IST | Created: 22-06-2024 23:29 IST
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat: Pioneer of Tourism and Culture Uplift
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
  • Country:
  • India

In a move highlighting the importance of cultural conservation, Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat visited the National Museum and the historic Purana Quila. The minister's engagement follows a series of intense meetings with ministry officials.

A day prior, Shekhawat demonstrated his commitment to India's heritage by leading a yoga event at the Sun Dial Lawns of Qutab Minar, commemorating International Yoga Day.

Shekhawat, who recently assumed leadership of the Culture and Tourism ministries, also shared visual moments from the event. He emphasized the crucial role of tourism and culture in propelling India's progress towards becoming a developed nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024