Gajendra Singh Shekhawat: Pioneer of Tourism and Culture Uplift

In a move highlighting the importance of cultural conservation, Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat visited the National Museum and the historic Purana Quila. The minister's engagement follows a series of intense meetings with ministry officials.

A day prior, Shekhawat demonstrated his commitment to India's heritage by leading a yoga event at the Sun Dial Lawns of Qutab Minar, commemorating International Yoga Day.

Shekhawat, who recently assumed leadership of the Culture and Tourism ministries, also shared visual moments from the event. He emphasized the crucial role of tourism and culture in propelling India's progress towards becoming a developed nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)