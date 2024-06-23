Left Menu

David Miller Reprimanded for Dissent During T20 World Cup

South African cricketer David Miller was reprimanded and given a demerit point for showing dissent at an umpire's decision during a T20 World Cup match against England. This breach of the ICC Code of Conduct occurred in the 19th over, and Miller accepted the sanction without a formal hearing.

PTI | Stlucia | Updated: 23-06-2024 00:02 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 00:02 IST
David Miller Reprimanded for Dissent During T20 World Cup
David Miller

South African cricketer David Miller has been reprimanded and handed a demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during a Super Eights Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup against England. The incident occurred in the 19th over when Miller showed dissent at an umpire's decision.

Miller was found to have violated Article 2.8, which relates to "showing dissent at an Umpire's decision during an International Match." It is the first offence for Miller in a 24-month period, adding one demerit point to his record.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Chris Brown and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Joel Wilson, and fourth umpire Chris Gaffaney. Miller admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe, avoiding a formal hearing.

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

