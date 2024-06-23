David Miller Reprimanded for Dissent During T20 World Cup

South African cricketer David Miller has been reprimanded and handed a demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during a Super Eights Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup against England. The incident occurred in the 19th over when Miller showed dissent at an umpire's decision.

Miller was found to have violated Article 2.8, which relates to "showing dissent at an Umpire's decision during an International Match." It is the first offence for Miller in a 24-month period, adding one demerit point to his record.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Chris Brown and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Joel Wilson, and fourth umpire Chris Gaffaney. Miller admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe, avoiding a formal hearing.

