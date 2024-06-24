Left Menu

SCO Nurtures Youth Exchanges Under Belt and Road Initiative

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) fosters youth exchanges and cultural cooperation, enhancing state-to-state relations. Projects like the Belt and Road Initiative benefit young professionals through job opportunities and innovative enterprises. Initiatives such as the SCO Youth Council and entrepreneurial programs underscore the critical role of youth in regional cooperation.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is enhancing cultural and youth exchanges under the Belt and Road Initiative, fostering mutual understanding among member states while bolstering state-to-state relations.

With projects like the Belt and Road Initiative, young professionals are seeing significant benefits. This includes job creation and the establishment of innovative enterprises in various sectors. Notable infrastructure developments, such as improved highway networks in Central Asia, are transforming regions like Uzbekistan from landlocked to land-linked nations.

Emphasizing youth cooperation, initiatives such as the SCO Youth Council and cross-border entrepreneurial programs highlight the indispensable role of young people in promoting harmonious and prosperous regional collaboration.

