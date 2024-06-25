Left Menu

Heritage in Danger: Banganga Tank Damaged During Restoration

In Mumbai, the centuries-old Banganga Tank sustained damage during desilting works. An FIR was filed against the contractor. The BMC has initiated immediate repairs while political parties clash over allegations of real estate motives. The historic tank restoration project aims to revive the monument's cultural significance.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 21:53 IST
Heritage in Danger: Banganga Tank Damaged During Restoration
In a shocking turn of events, the centuries-old Banganga Tank in Mumbai has been damaged during desilting operations. The incident led to an FIR against the contractor involved.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) swiftly responded by issuing a show cause notice to the contractor, responsible for the tank's restoration and conservation.

The Banganga Tank, dating back to the 12th century, witnessed damage when an excavator rolled over its steps, a moment captured in a viral video. According to the BMC, prompt action was taken to repair the steps within hours of the incident.

