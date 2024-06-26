Left Menu

Pope Francis Condemns Drug Traffickers and Liberalisation Laws

Pope Francis denounced drug traffickers and criticized drug liberalisation laws as 'fantasy' during a UN day against drug use. He called for increased prevention and care for addicts, emphasizing their dignity. Drawing from his experience in Buenos Aires, Francis urged countries to combat drug addiction through regulation and awareness.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 26-06-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 14:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis has sharply criticized drug traffickers, labelling them as 'murderers,' and dismissed laws liberalizing drug use as 'fantasy' during the UN's dedicated day against drug use and illicit trafficking this Wednesday.

In his weekly catechism, Francis underscored the necessity of prevention and care for addicts, stressing their inherent human dignity. Drawing from his extensive ministry in the Buenos Aires slums ravaged by 'paco,' a cocaine derivative, Francis has consistently prioritized outreach to recovering addicts globally.

Diverging from his usual Biblical discourse, the Pope spotlighted nations effectively educating youth on drug dangers and denounced traffickers as 'traffickers of death,' driven by power and greed. He deemed the fight against drug production and trafficking a moral imperative, advocating for legislation to bolster prevention efforts.

