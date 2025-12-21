Crackdown on Drug Trafficking: Five Arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, police in Jammu and Kashmir have arrested five alleged peddlers across several districts. The operations led to the capture of individuals in Udhampur, Kathua, and Doda, with heroin and charas being seized.

In one instance, police intercepted a private car at Jakheni on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, arresting two occupants with 11.12 grams of heroin. Separate operations in Sunderbani, Rajouri district, resulted in two more arrests and the recovery of 43 grams of heroin.

A further arrest in Doda saw 710 grams of charas confiscated. Although Mohd Nasir was apprehended, his brother Abu Huraira evaded capture after pelting stones at police vehicles. Authorities continue efforts to locate the absconding suspect.

