Bill Cobbs, Beloved Character Actor, Passes Away at 90

Bill Cobbs, the celebrated character actor revered for his sage and ubiquitous presence onscreen, has passed away at the age of 90. Cobbs died peacefully Tuesday at his home in the Inland Empire, California, surrounded by family and friends, his publicist Chuck I. Jones confirmed.

Born in Cleveland, Cobbs graced both the big and small screens in iconic films and TV series including 'The Hudsucker Proxy,' 'The Bodyguard,' 'Night at the Museum,' 'The Sopranos,' and 'The West Wing.' His career blossomed later in life, with memorable roles that imbued films and shows with profound soulfulness.

Wilbert Francisco Cobbs, born on June 16, 1934, served in the U.S. Air Force for eight years before embarking on a successful acting career. He was recognized for his limited, yet powerful performances and was awarded a Daytime Emmy in 2020. Cobbs' legacy as an artist deeply influenced by the Civil Rights Movement will be celebrated for generations to come.

