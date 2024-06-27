Left Menu

Elie Saab's Enchanting Couture Unveiling in Paris

Elie Saab transported VIP guests to a fantastical world at Paris' Musee des Arts Decoratifs with his fall-winter 2024 couture collection. Highlights include opulent men's couture capes and timeless women's gowns. Viktor & Rolf's surreal geometric designs, Julie de Libran's nostalgic elegance, and the imaginative show invitations added to the spectacle.

Elie Saab's Enchanting Couture Unveiling in Paris
Elie Saab once more enchanted his VIP audience, including stars like Avril Lavigne and Ellie Goulding, at Paris' Musee des Arts Decoratifs. The Lebanese designer's fall-winter 2024 couture collection showcased opulent silks and velvets, creating a fantastical realm of bridal queens and midnight shadows. This season also featured captivating men's couture, a growing trend in the fashion world.

The Lebanese couturier's collection was a spectacle of drama and elegance. Black leather opera gloves and graphic bands of black satin defined the mood, while men's couture capes embroidered with sequins and silver foliage marked Saab's continued expansion into men's fashion. Women's gowns dazzled with organza whooshes and gemstone hues.

Viktor & Rolf's show featured geometric and surreal designs, their models donning cubic and rectangular structures that amused the VIP audience. Julie de Libran's nostalgic charm shone through in her intimate presentations featuring vintage-inspired fabrics. Meanwhile, imaginative show invitations, such as Chanel's opera glasses and Schiaparelli's giant gold key, added to the couture week's magic.

