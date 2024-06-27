Jammu & Kashmir Gears Up for Shri Amarnath Yatra: Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha Reviews Preparations
Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the preparations for the Shri Amarnath Yatra at a high-level meeting. Key stakeholders discussed security, medical, and logistical arrangements. Sinha emphasized the deployment of dedicated officers and the importance of smooth arrangements for pilgrims. The pilgrimage to the cave shrine will start on June 29 and end on August 19.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha convened a high-level meeting to review preparations for the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, an official spokesperson reported Thursday.
The meeting, attended by top officials, addressed security, medical, and other logistical needs for the upcoming pilgrimage.
Emphasizing the safety and comfort of pilgrims, Sinha called for coordinated efforts to ensure seamless arrangements and adequate facilities along the yatra routes. The pilgrimage will commence on June 29 and conclude on August 19.
