Bihar Bets on Tourism: A Heritage and Culture Revival

Bihar Tourism and Industries Minister Nitish Mishra on Thursday announced the state's ambitious plans to emerge as a top travel destination for both domestic and international tourists.

Speaking at a stakeholder meet, Mishra spotlighted Bihar's rich cultural, historical, and religious heritage, branding it a gateway to India's storied past and lively present.

"The government aims to position Bihar as a hub for spiritual, cultural, and ecotourism through sustainable and inclusive practices, with a focus on investment and livelihood creation," Mishra stated. He emphasized the potential of Bihar's heritage in driving tourism growth and employment opportunities.

To enhance tourism, the government plans to significantly promote Bihar's destinations on digital and social media platforms, engaging specialized agencies and experts for targeted campaigns.

"We have formulated policies to promote tourism, develop new destinations, and upgrade facilities across the state. Digital and social media will be crucial in reaching broader audiences and promoting Bihar's diverse attractions," Mishra added.

The meeting also featured social media influencers, bloggers, and avid promoters of Bihar's art, culture, and tourist sites. Abhay Kumar Singh, Secretary of the state tourism department, underscored the need to keep Bihar's tourism website and app updated to align with modern marketing needs.

Singh expressed optimism about Bihar's tourism potential, reaffirming the government's dedication to positioning Bihar as a leading travel destination in India. He stressed the importance of collaborative efforts among policymakers, tourism facilitators, and marketers, while ensuring tourist safety and comfort remains a top priority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)